Father and Son – La nascita. Podcast del 17 settembre 2017

Father and Son – La nascita. Podcast del 17 settembre 2017

April comes she will  (Simon & Garfunkel)

Lust for life (Iggy Pop)

Eleanor Rugby (Beatles)

Solsbury Hill (P.Gabriel)

Just like a woman (B.Dylan)

Heroes (D.Bowie)

Il ragazzo della via Gluck (A.Celentano)

‘Na tazzulella ‘e cafè (P.Daniele)

